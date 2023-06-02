Connecticut casinos gearing up for Super Bowl fan frenzy

Sports betting has been legal for under two years in Connecticut

LEDYARD, Conn. — The Super Bowl is by far the most watched sporting event in the country and now state residents can do more than just watch the big game - they can legally bet on it. As a result, Foxwoods casino is preparing for a fan frenzy this weekend.



Foxwoods is making a big bet that the big game will generate big business.

Plans include enhancing the experience like at the Top Golf sports simulators where guests will be able to throw their own touchdown.



What team are the NFL fans at Foxwoods picking to win? “The Eagles,” said Luke Panciera of Mystic. Duarte Garcia from Peabody, MA agreed. “I think the Eagles will take it.”



Foxwoods makes it possible for guests to put their money where their mouth is. “You can wager on the games this year,” said Blair Bendel, the Senior VP of Marketing at Foxwoods. “We have Sportsbook kiosks throughout all the casinos.”

Connecticut’s largest casino is less than two years into the journey of a new frontier of legal sports betting. “We expect it to be one of the busier Sundays that we’ve had since the Sportsbook opened,” said Bendel.



And all that wagering can work up an appetite. Foxwoods is planning multiple food and drink specials throughout the property. Foxwoods Executive Su-Chef Mark Barnett previewed the dishes. “We use a Molinari pepperoni which is a little bit bigger. Then we have our classic cheese pizza with some fresh basil and olive oil,” said Barnett. Foxwoods will offer football themed cocktails including the Ticki Touchdown and Blue 42.

Hardcore fans can rent a VIP suite in the Draftkings Sportsbook, but guests don't feel they need to go that far. “No million dollar bets from me, but yeah it’s fun! It keeps the game interesting when you don’t have a horse in the race like me this year,” said Gacia.



“There’s amazing things to do here. So many bars to go to, so many opportunities to gamble whether you want to make money or just sit around and watch with friends,” added Luke Panciera.



With features like wall to wall LED TV screens measuring 50 x 30 feet, the operators of the Draftkings Sportsbook are hoping Foxwoods guests place their bets on game day and enjoy their experience no matter the outcome.

