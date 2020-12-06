Connecticut Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook to leave his position

Cook will be departing from his position on July 1. He joined Lamont's administration in 2019.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook will leave his position with the state on July 1. Governor Lamont made the announcement on Friday. Cook joined Lamont's administration in January 2019.

Lamont said he appointed Cook to serve as head of the state's correctional system due to his 30 years of experience in corrections, his passion, and his national recognition in the advancement of prison reform.

“Commissioner Cook has been a reliable, steady hand at our Department of Correction since I came into office, and I am grateful for his service and leadership,” Governor Lamont said. “He helped guide our prison system through a challenging and unprecedented time during this pandemic, and I can’t thank him enough for all of the work and thoughtfulness he has brought to the position.”

Under Cook, Connecticut saw one of the largest reductions in its prison population within the country. Nearly 2,200 inmates have been released since March 1, which is one of the five largest reductions across the nation. Cook is also accredited with improving the correctional health care system by adding over 70 health care service staff members.

“This decision was driven purely out of the love I have for my family and the fact is I miss them dearly,” Commissioner Cook said. “I view today as bittersweet having to leave the people that essentially became my family, while knowing in my heart that returning home to my wife and children is the right choice. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given to work side-by-side with the amazing men and women of the Connecticut Department of Correction. This agency is truly remarkable and my time spent here will forever be a part of who I am. I’m thankful for the support Governor Lamont showed since the day I arrived. Thank you all.”

Commissioner Cook began his career as a correctional officer in Salt Lake County Sherrif's Office and worked his way through the ranks to chief deputy. Lamont said he has appointed Angel Quiros, the Connecticut Department of Correction’s Deputy Commissioner of Operations and Rehabilitative Services, as acting commissioner. The Governor will conduct a national search to fill the position permanently.