Connecticut funeral industry feeling the impact of over 6,000 COVID deaths

"We are delaying many funerals because the person might've not even succumbed to something COVID-related, but a member of their family is quarantined."

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut has passed the 6-thousand mark in COVID-related deaths as the pandemic continues to spread, but even with the vaccine bringing hope the funeral home industry is calling for support.

"Funeral service as a whole is an industry that is and could use support,” said Howard Hill who is a funeral home director based out of Hartford and says he has seen an increase in calls for services like his within the past 3-to-4 weeks.

This increase of calls to service is a direct correlation with the state reaching an unfortunate milestone in the new year of more than 6-thousand COVID-related deaths.

Hill said, "We figure maybe 1 out of every 4 or 5 deaths are COVID-cases"

The Connecticut Funeral Directors Association says looking at the numbers from the state is alarming, but doesn't cover the impact they see every time they get a call.

David MacDonald who is the President of the association said, “It was almost as if a light switch came back on and it was full steam ahead. With the second wave, it seems like it is much more out in the public where we are delaying many funerals because we have a death come in and the person might've not even succumbed to something COVID-related, but a member of their family is quarantined."

MacDonald says from last year to now his industry hasn't dramatically changed saying there are more safety practices, but says he can't deny there has been a change in the "human interaction part."

"Emotions are always high at this time but there are so many other factors that they are dealing with... there are so many more obstacles they have to deal with in what is already a difficult time for people,” said MacDonald.

The number of COVID-deaths has more meaning to people like Hill who says it impacts more than just death.

Hill said, “To me, that means my community and communities of color are passing at a tremendous rate and it's really, really concerning.

Hill says there is still a reality check that needs to be said; saying COVID-19's effects on minority communities are still high and just because there is a vaccine now doesn't give every person of color the much-needed relief.

"People are also confused they don't know what to do about the vaccine whether to take it, and as I said based on a historical history in America, but people are really trying their best to adjust,” said Hill.

Hill says adjusting has been hard for some as information related to how funerals can be conducted may vary from funeral home to funeral home.

MacDonald, “Essentially capacities are limited for example for many people you are limited to the size of the building."

Frank Carmon with Carmon Funeral Services said, "We're also seeing this with clergy and some churches they may say hey whatever the Governor has decided we are only limiting our services to 25 people."

All of the directors FOX61 spoke to say with the vaccine out there is hope for a brighter tomorrow, but patience is needed and until then they and others in their industry will continue to comfort those in need.

Workers in a few funeral homes are set to start receiving their first dose of the vaccine starting next week.