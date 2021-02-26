US Attorney John Durham to resign at the end of February

Former AG William Barr appointed Durham as special counsel in the Russia probe investigation. He has been a federal prosecutor for more than 38 years.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — U.S Attorney John Durham, who has served for the District of Connecticut for more than three years and a federal prosecutor for the state for 38 years, has announced his resignation.

“My career has been as fulfilling as I could ever have imagined when I graduated from law school way back in 1975,” said U.S. Attorney Durham in a statement. “Much of that fulfillment has come from all the people with whom I’ve been blessed to share this workplace, and in our partner law enforcement agencies."

He continued: "My love and respect for this Office and the vitally important work done here have never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.”

Former AG William Barr appointed Durham in October 2020 as special counsel in the Russia probe investigation.

At the time, Barr said Durham’s investigation was narrowing to focus more on the conduct of FBI agents who worked on the probe of allegations of cooperation between the Trump team and Russians in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department said it would ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Trump to resign from their posts.

A DOJ official told FOX61 News on Friday that Durham will "stay in that role" as special counsel in the Russia probe investigation.

According to a statement from his office, Durham's resignation will be effective at midnight on Feb. 28.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle will be replacing Durham as Acting U.S. Attorney. He will be the 53rd U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut which was established in 1789.