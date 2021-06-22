Hartford attorney Hubert Santos, prominent for taking controversial cases, has died

Santos represented clients such as Michael Skakel, former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez, former State Treasurer Paul Silvester and Richard Dabate.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's law community is grieving the loss of a stand out criminal defense attorney, known for taking on some of the state's largest cases.

Hubert J. Santos died Monday night at age 76, his law partner Trent LaLima told FOX61.

Santos has been an active trial and appellate lawyer for over thirty years, a biography on his firm's website reads.

LaLima said Attorney Santos was a great mentor, a legendary attorney, and a treasured friend.

"He left an indelible mark on the legal profession and those he met in his 50-year career. He will be missed but never forgotten," LaLima added.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying Santos was fierce and fearless - unrelentingly in his pursuit of justice.

Blumenthal added: "Connecticut has lost a legal advocate of tremendous intellect, integrity and good humor. I was proud and grateful to be his friend. He will be missed by all of us - family, friends and colleagues - and I extend my sympathies to them."

Santos represented clients such as former Hartford mayor Eddie Perez, former State Treasurer Paul Silvester, Richard Dabate and Chasity West, to name a few.

In 2013, Santos was instrumental in getting Kennedy cousin, Michael Skakel's conviction in the murder of Martha Moxley, overturned.

Moxley was bludgeoned to death with the shaft of a golf club in 1975.

Skakel spent 11.5 years in prison and the State's Attorney's office decided last year that it will no longer pursue the case.

