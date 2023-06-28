New laws in effect for Connecticut starting July 1: What you need to know

From AI to marijuana, from education to voting, here are some of the new laws that go into effect starting July 1.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut residents will see some new laws go into effect beginning July 1.

From cannabis to data privacy, from housing to accountability for electric companies, here are some of the new laws taking effect in July.

For a full list, head to the Connecticut Legislature's website.

Cannabis

Any consumer of cannabis can grow up to three mature plants and three immature plants in their own residence, provided that those plants are secure and can't be accessed by another person other than the consumer.

No more than 12 cannabis plants may be grown at any given time per household.

Also, beginning July 1, medical marijuana users who are registering with the state will no longer have to pay the $100 fee.

Education

Beginning July 1 and for every school year after, each local and regional board of education must include Native American studies as part of the social studies curriculum for the school district.

Those studies include (but aren't limited to) a focus on the Northeastern Woodland Native American Tribes of Connecticut.

The law says that as the districts develop and implement the curriculum, the school board may use the materials made available by the State Board of Education or other existing and appropriate public or private materials, personnel and resources – provided that the curriculum is by the state-wide standard.

The law also says that the local or regional board of education may accept gifts, grants, and donations designated for the development and implementation of the Native American studies curriculum.

Also, beginning July 1, with the graduating class of 2027, students must have at least a half-credit in financial literacy classes and programs.

Early Voting

The state adopted early voting for its next election and the bill is effective beginning July 1 for the next election in 2024.

Anyone eligible to vote may do so before the day of a special election as well, following the bill, during a period of early voting at each special election held on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

Read the bill about the implementation regarding early voting in Connecticut here.

Artificial Intelligence

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent months, the state is making sure to get a head start where it can.

Beginning July 1, and running no later than Dec. 31 and every year after, the Department of Administrative Services will conduct an inventory of all systems that employ artificial intelligence and are used by any state agency.

Also, beginning July 1, the Office of Policy and Management has to develop and establish policies that procedures regarding the development, procurement, implementation, utilization, and ongoing assessment of systems that use AI by state agencies.

Child Marriage

Connecticut is now the 9th state in the country to adopt a law prohibiting child marriage. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Under the current law, which was enacted in 2017, a probate judge can issue marriage licenses to 16 and 17-year-olds with the written consent of a parent or guardian. Prior to this law, the state did not have any age requirement for marriage.

Between 2000 and 2021, there were 1,251 child marriages in Connecticut. In the six years since the current state law was passed raising the minimum age to 16, there have been 33.

The legislation updates Connecticut’s marriage statutes prohibiting anyone under 18 from receiving a marriage license.

Guns

In June, Lamont signed legislation strengthening Connecticut's gun violence prevention.

The bill, which has received bipartisan support, includes provisions to prevent community gun violence, stop mass shootings, avoid firearm-related accidents, add protections for domestic violence victims, and avert suicides.

Many parts of the bill do not begin until later in the year; however, beginning July 1, the current law that prohibits loaded shotguns, muzzle-loaders or rifles in cars and snowmobiles will expand to include any gun that isn't a pistol. This applies to everyone other than at remember of the military, security guards and law enforcement.

Energy Regulations

In a bill passed that focuses on accountability for state utility consumers, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will be required to conduct management audits of Eversource and United Illuminating. The audits will include assessments of the operations, performance accountability, reliability, and affordability.

PURA is also tasked with developing a standard billing format that enables customers to compare pricing policies and charges among electric suppliers.

Beer tax cuts for beverage industry

Starting July 1, there will be a tax reduction on beer, as part of the Lamont administration's efforts to support the state's craft brewery industry. The legislation was passed in 2021 as part of the biennial state budget.

A tax on barrels, which are 31 gallons, will decrease from $7.20 to $6. Half a barrel will go from $3.60 to $3. One-quarter of a barrel will go down from $1.80 to $1.50. A Wine gallon tax will decrease from 24 cents to 20 cents.

This is not a comprehensive list of all the bills and amendments going into effect on July 1.

For a complete list, head to the Connecticut Legislature's website, where you can also see what bills will be in effect coming up later in the year.

