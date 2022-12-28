Office of Inspector General investigating death of man while in custody of South Windsor Police

Kevin Doherty 55, died on December 26, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined the manner of death.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The Office of Inspector General is investigating the death of a Massachusetts man who died while in police custody at the South Windsor Police Department.

Kevin Doherty 55, died on Dec. 26, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not determined the manner of death.

Doherty was arrested on Dec. 23, 2022, on family violence charges. He was held on a $250,000 bond, officials said.

According to a press release, at around 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers noticed Doherty in apparent distress inside the police department's holding facility.

Dispatch alerted police who immediately responded and found Doherty unresponsive, officials said. They began first aid and CPR and he was taken to Manchester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 1:29 p.m.

South Windsor police Chief Kristian Lindstrom said in a statement that his department is cooperating with the Office of Inspector General's investigation.

The Office of Inspector General along with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad are conducting an investigation.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.