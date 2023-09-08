Lamont announces purchase of 60 new rail cars for Connecticut rail lines

The new cars are expected to be delivered starting in 2026 and aim to provide a more comfortable and modern experience for rail travelers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut will be purchasing 60 new rail cars that will be used on commuter lines as part of a modernization program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) entered a contract with Alstom for the single-level rail coach cars, valued at $315 million. The first of the cars is expected to be delivered in 2026. The cars will be prioritized for use on the Hartford Line and branches of the New Haven Line.

Lamont said that having a modernized transit system with safe, comfortable, and convenient access to work and home is essential to attracting businesses and workforce talent the state needs to grow.

“Connecticut is the home of the busiest rail line in the nation, and the purchase of these new rail cars continues our efforts to deliver better and more reliable service for commuters," Lamont said.

The rail cars will have two-by-two seating and easy access for passengers using mobility aids, the announcement said. The new cars are said to "enhance the customer experience" with overhead luggage racks, workstation tables, and a bike storage area.

According to the announcement, the cars will also have Wi-Fi, real-time information displays, and conveniently located power outlets and USB ports. Travelers will also have panoramic balcony-style windows, allowing for more natural sunlight throughout the cars' interiors.

Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said that the CTDOT Office of Rail is working hard to upgrade the trip experience for all rail customers across the state.

“We know they want more comfortable seats, Wi-Fi access, bike storage, and ADA accessibility, and we’re taking action on those needs with steps like this," said Eucalitto. "We’re pleased to partner with Alstom on the order of this next generation of rail cars. This order is part of our ongoing capital program to purchase new rail cars and improve the customer experience.”

Each stainless steel 85-foot-long rail car will be designed for continuous operation of up to 24 hours and 1,200 miles daily and will have at least a 40-year design life, the announcement stated.

The rail car is based on the X’Trapolis European EMU rail car produced by Alstom. It will be custom designed to meet Federal Railroad Administration requirements and tailored for CTDOT. The final design will ultimately be a unique rail car specific for Connecticut riders.

Alstom President Michael Keroullé said that the company is proud to be part of this new chapter for rail travel in Connecticut.

“We look forward to further building upon our relationship with CTDOT by providing extensive expertise ranging from passenger ergonomics, experience, and comfort to operational considerations and optimized maintenance practices for years to come," said Keroullé.

The order of the new rail cars follows a recent order of six new dual-mode locomotives as the state’s rail equipment continues to be upgraded.

Dual-mode locomotives can be powered through an electric supply or onboard diesel engine, which improves reliability, and the equipment can operate in electric mode, which reduces emissions.

The agreement with Alstom includes future options for additional rail cars for passenger rail service in Connecticut.

For more information on the CTDOT Customer Experience Action Plan, visit this website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.