Where Connecticut ranks in wind, solar energy production

Connecticut ranks number five for solar power produced per square mile.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — A new report from Climate Central, the WeatherPower Year in Review, analyzes where the most wind and solar energy was produced in the U.S. in 2021.

The lower 48 states generated an estimated 606,000 GWh of wind and solar electricity in 2021, up to 16% of electricity consumed.

Of that, wind accounted for more than 70% of the total; however, in Connecticut, wind energy lags behind solar.

Not surprisingly, larger states are responsible for producing more renewable energy, with California leading the way in solar, and Texas leading the way in wind.

The ranks can be adjusted for the geographical size of each state, and that's what we'll consider for Connecticut.

Connecticut ranks number five for solar power produced per square mile. In 2021, the peak production day was June 17, and Hartford County produced the most solar power.

The ranking for wind wasn't as bright; Connecticut ranks 36 in MWh per square mile. The peak production day was January 24, and Litchfield County produced the most wind energy.

In most other states, wind energy production is highest in the spring and fall.

Despite strong growth in wind and solar, faster rates of production are needed between now and 2030 to reach U.S. energy goals., according to Climate Central.

If you're wondering how much wind or solar energy we're producing today, check out this WeatherPower forecast tool on the Climate Central website.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.