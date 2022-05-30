Several state parks fill capacity early Memorial Day

With temperatures expected to rise around 90 degrees come the afternoon, many Connecticut residents hit their favorite swimming spots Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With warmer weather settled over Connecticut on Memorial Day, plenty of families have hit up the state parks looking to cool off.

But, double-check if you'll be able to enter your favorite swimming spot before heading out.

Several state parks - well before the clock struck noon on Monday - had to close their lots due to reaching capacity. The affected parks are Rocky Neck, Bigelow Hollow, Wadsworth Falls, Burr Pond, Squantz Pond, and Millers Pond, Hammonasset Beach, Mount Tom, Barn Island, Harkness Memorial State Park, and Gardner Lake, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said in a series of tweets.

Areas inland are expected to approach 90 or near 90 degrees by this afternoon. The Groton-New London area is expected to remain more by the mid-70s.

Memorial Day Weekend weather this year is a far cry from the weather in 2021.

This time last year, Friday saw 62 degrees, Saturday a low 49, Sunday was 50 degrees, and Monday was a (slightly) warmer 64 degrees.

The heat around here will continue into Tuesday with high temperatures reaching anywhere between 90-95 degrees.

After that, our first week into the "unofficial start to summer" turns colder as a cold front with isolated showers or thunderstorms approach the state Tuesday night, causing temperatures to plummet back into the 60s in some parts of the state.

Eventually, by the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will rebound back to seasonable.

