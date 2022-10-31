State police open applications as law enforcement agencies see recruitment challenges

Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — The Connecticut State Police has opened the application process for the 134th Training Troop.

Qualified applicants interested in becoming a state trooper have until November 28 to apply to become part of the 134th Training Troop, which is expected to enter the Training Academy in 2023.

Here are some qualifications to keep in mind for all applicants:

Minimum age is 21 by June1, 2023; there are no maximum age limits

Must be in good health, be drug-free and have sufficient strength, stamina and agility, as required by duties of the position.

Possess a high school diploma or GED by the completion of training.

Be free from felony and Class A or B misdemeanor convictions.

Have a good education and work record, as well as excellent moral character.

Have normal hearing, color vision and depth perception; binocular vision; distance and near vision (with lenses) must be 20/30 each eye.

Obtain a valid Connecticut Motor Vehicle Operator's License and establish residence in Connecticut before graduating from the Academy.

Be in compliance with the department's tattoo and body modification policies.

The recruitment process comes as Connecticut State Police, like many law enforcement agencies across the country, hopes to boost numbers in the face of challenges with recruitment and retention.

“There’s been a steady drop in the total number of applicants since 2014. Of course, this most recent application process in 2021 was probably the most drastic," said Sgt. Josue Dorelus with Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, there were just over 2,500 qualified applicants in 2020. In 2021, that number dropped to just over 1,300. In the most recent recruitment process this year, there were 1,057 qualified applicants.

Sgt. Dorelus highlighted the benefits and rewards of joining the department.

SALARY

Trooper Trainee (While in Academy): $50,000

Upon Graduation, Step 1: $61,257

Top Step, Step 10: $107,827

STATE CAR & GASOLINE

State-issued equipment and off-duty use of an assigned vehicle in accordance with current rules and regulations.

MEDICAL & DENTAL BENEFITS

Two health plans and two dental plans from which to choose.

PAID TIME OFF

12 vacation days per calendar year

15 sick days per calendar year

12 holidays per calendar year

3 personal leave days per calendar year

Workers’ compensation if injured on the job

EDUCATION INCENTIVES

Lump sum payment for bachelor's degree in a job-related discipline

Career development training day; one day with pay to attend training

Tuition reimbursement

RETIREMENT BENEFITS

State pension

Prior military service may be credited

Health insurance at retirement & minimal cost for dental insurance

“You are meeting people at the very worst moments of their lives and having the ability to provide a little more dignity and humanity to our community members and just treating them with the respect they deserve," said Sgt. Dorelus.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the website to learn more about careers as a state trooper and how to apply.

