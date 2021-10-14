First annual statewide gun buyback event to be held Saturday

The event is billed as the first annual #KeepKidsSafe statewide gun buyback day and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Anonymous, no questions asked. That's what officials are saying about a statewide gun buyback event to be held this weekend.

The event is billed as the first annual #KeepKidsSafe statewide gun buyback day and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16. It will be held in multiple cities and towns across the state.

Officials said that gift cards will be exchanged for operable guns while supplies last.

Locations where no ID is required to turn in your gun include:

Bridgeport Police Department, 1395 Sylvan Avenue.

Guilford Police Department, 400 Church Street.

Hartford Public Works, 50 Jennings Road.

Newtown Police Department, 191 S. Main Street.

Stamford Police Department, 725 Bedford Street.

Waterbury, Trinity Health of New England, 15 West Dover Street.

Identification will be required at the Norwalk Police Department location, 1 Monroe Street.

Single and double shot (Derringer-style) handguns and any type of black powdered guns will be exchanged for $25.

Rifles and shotguns can be exchanged for $50.

Pistol and revolver handguns can be exchanged for $100.

Assault weapons, as defined by state gun laws and as determined by police, can be exchanged for $200.

Police said no newly sawed-off shotguns.

Guns will have to be taken to the police departments and other locations where the event is held in the trunk of the guns.

Police also said non-operable guns like BB guns and ammunition are also welcome but no gift cards will be exchanged.

Along with the buyback event, a limited number of free biometric gun safes will be distributed.

The event is sponsored by multiple gun safety advocacy groups including the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation, Ethan Miller Song Foundation, Mothers United Against Violence, and police departments of the host towns and cities.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.