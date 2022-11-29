Connecticut encourages visitors to 'Find Your Vibe' this winter

The "Find Your Vibe" tourism campaign expands into winter as the state advertises seasonal events tourists can partake in.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont and the state of Connecticut are encouraging residents and tourists to "Find Your Vibe" this winter.

The "Find Your Vibe" campaign was initially launched in June 2022 to help expand Connecticut's reach with tourism to showcase events and things to do across the state.

The Lamont administration said the campaign had been a success. Between June and September, out-of-state visits to Connecticut's tourism website were up more than 94%, and short-term rentals (including Airbnbs) were up 8%, with a total lodging revenue totaling $1.1 billion, an increase of 11%.

Lamont said that wintertime is a special time in the state and that Connecticut has breathtaking, unspoiled nature that attracts outdoor enthusiasts that are looking for both traditional and unexpected experiences.

"Whether it’s the charm and relaxing hospitality visitors have come to know in Connecticut or the abundance of winter experiences like skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing and tubing spread across the state – those who prefer more of a city vibe will also find a real energy throughout our urban communities," Lamont said.

The administration said the campaign's success was under the direction of Noelle Stevenson, the director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism. The success is also attributed in part to the look and feel of the marketing as well as a budget that provided new opportunities to expand into new domestic and international destinations.

Stevenson said that the campaign outpaced all expectations and it continues to generate eye-catching results and speaks to the energy and diversity that's offered in Connecticut.

"Visitors can kick off the holidays with spectacular Christmas tree lightings, dine fireside with cuisines inspired by some of our acclaimed award-winning chefs, or enjoy family and friends around the fire outside at a vineyard or one of our ski resorts," said Stevenson. "If people are looking for something more extreme, there are many winter experiences that provide an adrenaline rush like UTV’ing through the snow, ice climbing and snow biking.”

Some of Connecticut’s most popular outdoor winter events include:

12th annual Winterfest at Hartford’s Bushnell Park (November 25, 2022 – January 8, 2023): Free ice skating and carousel rides seven days a week, along with other activities.

(November 25, 2022 – January 8, 2023): Free ice skating and carousel rides seven days a week, along with other activities. Jumpfest Ski Jumping Competition (February 2023): This competition in Salisbury includes Eastern Nationals, target jumping under the lights, junior jumping, the Human Dogsled Race, ice carving, and a Snow Ball.

(February 2023): This competition in Salisbury includes Eastern Nationals, target jumping under the lights, junior jumping, the Human Dogsled Race, ice carving, and a Snow Ball. Fire and Ice Valentine Ice Sculpture Competition (February 2023): The largest single ice-block competition in the United States is held in Putnam, and features more than five dozen ice carvings, glowing fire torches, fire performances and more.

“Tourism is at its best when we are able to reach diverse audiences who feel a sense of curiosity and newness about a destination,” Stevenson said. “Tourism in Connecticut has evolved. We know that visitors are more focused on their well-being, having a variety of different experiences than the norm, and get the most out of their time, and this campaign really conveys that.”

You can see more of what the state has to offer this winter season at the CT Visit website.

