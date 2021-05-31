Connecticut towns honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Over at the Southington Care Center there was a special flag raising, one World War II veteran got to raise the flag and honor his fallen brothers and sisters.

NAUGATUCK, Conn — Rain or shine, Memorial Day events happened throughout the state Monday to honor our nation's fallen heroes.

In Southington, as they do each year, local veterans groups put together multiple events centered around the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“The biggest thing about today is remembering those who have fallen, we need to make sure we always remember them because they paid the ultimate sacrifice for us,” said Jason Cap, Commander, Kiltonic Post 72.

Over at the Southington Care Center, there was a special flag raising.

One World War II veteran got to raise the flag and honor his fallen brothers and sisters.

“Years ago it was known as Decoration Day, probably your parents or your grandparents knew it as decoration day not Memorial Day,” said Tom Ulinskas, a WWII Veteran.

Over in Naugatuck, the parade went on this year with only with a few weeks to plan it.

Officials said they wanted to make sure their local heroes were honored.

“The parade normally takes about six months worth of planning to pull off and it’s entirety," said John Debisschop, chairman of the Naugatuck Veterans Council. "We didn’t figure we were having a parade until Governor Lamont started loosening the COVID restrictions on May 1, so that gave us about three weeks to plan a six month parade."

Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal were among those who took part in the parade.

After a year without a parade, people lined up early to take place in this year’s event.

“On this day we are not here to celebrate, we’re here to remember we have a proximately 150 Naugatuck residents who have given their ultimate sacrifice and service to this nation since the revolutionary war,” said Debisschop.

