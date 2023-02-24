Wind, ice cause power outages and early dismissals in parts of Connecticut

A cold front brought gusty winds to the state on Friday, and with that came downed trees and wires.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As a front sweeps across the state Friday morning, the wind that is coming with it is causing headaches in some parts of the state.

Around 11 a.m. Eversource reported over 7,000 outages, the bulk of which were in Mansfield, Tolland, and New Hartford.

As the cold front made its way across the state, it brought winds from the northwest from 15 to 25 mph, gusting at times to over 40-45 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory out across Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties until 7 p.m.

Coventry schools confirmed that due to its power issues, the middle and high schools were released early. Eversource reported over 400 power outages for the town just before 11 a.m.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said ice coating the trees since Thursday, combined with the wind gusts, was causing multiple downed trees and electrical wires. Fire and public works personnel responded and closed several roads, including Crystal Lake, Timber Trail, Old Post and more.

By this evening, the wind chill will be in the teens and single digits. Actual air temperatures drop into the teens statewide by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be quite cold, especially considering how mild this winter has been. We'll have a little sun in the morning; then, it will be fairly cloudy with flurries or a couple of snow showers.

