'Cora Cora' in West Hartford is semifinalist for outstanding restaurant of 2022 James Beard Award

Cora Cora was also nominated for best chef award.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford restaurant "Cora Cora" has been named in the semifinals for two award categories in the 2022 James Beard Awards.

Cora Cora, which specializes in authentic Peruvian cuisine, has been nominated in two award categories: Outstanding Restaurant and Best Chef.

Cora Cora's Chef Macarena Ludena earned the nomination of Best Chef.

Chef Brian Lewis of 'The Cottage' in Westport is also nominated for Best Chef.

Restaurant and Chef Awards nominees will be revealed on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The winner will then be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

