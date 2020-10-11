Cracker Barrel in East Windsor apologizes for alleged noose incident

A customer inside the East Windsor store noticed a rope that was tied like a noose and posted the image to Twitter. The company responded to the customer apologizing, explaining why this was there, and said this was unintentional.

"We’re sorry this happened. The décor item – an antique electric soldering iron – came with an original cord that was wrapped in a way that should have been noticed and corrected before it was ever displayed. The item has been removed from our East Windsor store. While this display was unintentional, it was completely unacceptable and against our company’s philosophy of seeking to create a welcoming environment for everyone. We are grateful to our guest who pointed this out so we could correct our mistake."