Multi-vehicle crash closes Albany Ave. in West Hartford, multiple injuries reported

This is the second day in a row where a crash closed down the same area.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A multi-vehicle crash with injuries has closed part of Route 44 in West Hartford, the police captain said Thursday afternoon.

The crash has closed Albany Ave. (Route 44) between Mountain Road and the Avon town line.

There are no further details on the extent of injuries at this time. It is not known when the road will open back up. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The Renbrook School is nearby, and it is not known at this time whether dismissal will be impacted.

FOX61 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

