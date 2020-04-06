AAA reopens Connecticut retail stores, DMV centers with safety measures in place

Previously, licensing services were available on a first come, first served basis. However, they will now be by appointment.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — AAA officials announced Wednesday that its local retail stores with DMV licensing centers are reopened to the public.

But, things aren't business as usual. New measures have been put in place in light of COVID-19.

Previously, licensing services were available on a first come, first served basis. However, they will now be by appointment.

AAA stores in the state providing licensing services include:

Avon

Cromwell

Enfield

Manchester

Old Saybrook

Southington

Waterford

West Hartford

“The appointment system allows AAA to provide licensing services for the greatest number of people, while complying with Covid-19 guidelines and restrictions that limit store capacity and interpersonal contact,” says Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

According to Parmenter, making an appointment online is an extremely user-friendly process.

Officials say, to date, negative reviews have not been received.

Additionally, a 180-day extension has been offered for resident with licenses expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, CT Department of Motor Vehicles officials reported.

Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said the DMV is proud of its longstanding partnership with AAA.

"Our external partnerships with companies such as AAA are providing the public with an immediate solution for renewing their driver’s license," Magubane said.