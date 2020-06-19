CT Senate Democrats unveil policy proposals addressing police accountability, systemic racism

"I look forward to working with legislators and other stakeholders on those issues during the next regular session," Gov. Lamont said Friday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate Democratic Caucus announced Friday wide-ranging policy proposals to be addressed during the 2020 special session.

According to a release, unveiling this agenda on Juneteenth was done purposely by the legislators.

In fact, they were joined by a a Black Lives Matter flag, which was was flown above the State Capitol for the first time ever.

It recognized the movement and Friday's commemoration of the official abolishment of slavery.

Among the proposals are aims to reform criminal justice and police accountability policies, provide more economic opportunities, address educational inequality, reform health care, and address housing, the environment, and voting rights in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement Friday afternoon following the announcement:

“I plan on calling the General Assembly into special session during the month of July to address the issues of police accountability and expanding access to absentee ballots. There’s still more that we need to do in addition to those issues to address the complex and difficult problems of racial and economic inequality. I look forward to working with legislators and other stakeholders on those issues during the next regular session.”

The governor also took to Twitter to announce June 19, 2020 has officiailly been declared Juneteenth Day in Connecticut.

The legislative proposals outlined Friday are listed below. For more details, click here.

Criminal Justice & Police Accountability

Banning Chokeholds & Other Unnecessary Police Actions

Prosecutorial Reform

Decertifying Police Officers

Banning "No Knock" Warrants

Duty to Intervene

Requiring Body Cameras

“Walking While Black” & Custodial Arrest Reform

Increasing the Power of Civilian Review Boards

Amy Cooper Law

Better Police Training

Economic Opportunity

Renaissance Districts

Supporting Minority-Owned Businesses

Expanding Workforce Development

Educational Inequality

Minority Teacher Support and Recruitment

Expanding Access to High-Opportunity School Districts

Addressing Entrenched Educational Disparities in Connecticut

Native American History in School Curriculums

Health Care Reform

Addressing Overall Health Equity Issues

Strengthening COVID-19 Testing and Contact Tracing

Addressing Disproportionate Cases and Deaths of Minority Populations from COVID-19

Strengthening Telehealth

Capping Insulin Costs

Supporting Community Health Workers

Health Care Data Collection and Reporting

Nursing Home Safeguards

Curbing Junk Health Insurance

Protecting Workers

Tackling Insurance Premiums

Housing, the Environment, Voting Rights, and Recognition

Increasing Affordable Housing Opportunities

Addressing Unequal Zoning Restrictions

Addressing Environmental Injustice

Expanding Access to Absentee Ballots

Juneteenth as a State Holiday

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) says the caucus' message to Connecticut residents is simple: we hear you and we will take action.

"There are moments in our history that pass us by and there are moments that turn into movements. We will not let the voices on our town greens and our streets be ignored and we will ensure this movement transforms the laws and policies of Connecticut,” Looney continued.