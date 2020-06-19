CT Senate Democrats unveil policy proposals addressing police accountability, systemic racism

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate Democratic Caucus announced Friday wide-ranging policy proposals to be addressed during the 2020 special session.
According to a release, unveiling this agenda on Juneteenth was done purposely by the legislators.
In fact, they were joined by a a Black Lives Matter flag, which was was flown above the State Capitol for the first time ever.
It recognized the movement and Friday's commemoration of the official abolishment of slavery.
Among the proposals are aims to reform criminal justice and police accountability policies, provide more economic opportunities, address educational inequality, reform health care, and address housing, the environment, and voting rights in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont released the following statement Friday afternoon following the announcement:
“I plan on calling the General Assembly into special session during the month of July to address the issues of police accountability and expanding access to absentee ballots. There’s still more that we need to do in addition to those issues to address the complex and difficult problems of racial and economic inequality. I look forward to working with legislators and other stakeholders on those issues during the next regular session.”
The governor also took to Twitter to announce June 19, 2020 has officiailly been declared Juneteenth Day in Connecticut.
The legislative proposals outlined Friday are listed below. For more details, click here.
Criminal Justice & Police Accountability
- Banning Chokeholds & Other Unnecessary Police Actions
- Prosecutorial Reform
- Decertifying Police Officers
- Banning "No Knock" Warrants
- Duty to Intervene
- Requiring Body Cameras
- “Walking While Black” & Custodial Arrest Reform
- Increasing the Power of Civilian Review Boards
- Amy Cooper Law
- Better Police Training
Economic Opportunity
- Renaissance Districts
- Supporting Minority-Owned Businesses
- Expanding Workforce Development
Educational Inequality
- Minority Teacher Support and Recruitment
- Expanding Access to High-Opportunity School Districts
- Addressing Entrenched Educational Disparities in Connecticut
- Native American History in School Curriculums
Health Care Reform
- Addressing Overall Health Equity Issues
- Strengthening COVID-19 Testing and Contact Tracing
- Addressing Disproportionate Cases and Deaths of Minority Populations from COVID-19
- Strengthening Telehealth
- Capping Insulin Costs
- Supporting Community Health Workers
- Health Care Data Collection and Reporting
- Nursing Home Safeguards
- Curbing Junk Health Insurance
- Protecting Workers
- Tackling Insurance Premiums
Housing, the Environment, Voting Rights, and Recognition
- Increasing Affordable Housing Opportunities
- Addressing Unequal Zoning Restrictions
- Addressing Environmental Injustice
- Expanding Access to Absentee Ballots
- Juneteenth as a State Holiday
Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) says the caucus' message to Connecticut residents is simple: we hear you and we will take action.
"There are moments in our history that pass us by and there are moments that turn into movements. We will not let the voices on our town greens and our streets be ignored and we will ensure this movement transforms the laws and policies of Connecticut,” Looney continued.
“For too long the United States has only been willing to address the symptoms of racial inequity,” Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) sid. “With this bold agenda we are standing up and tackling the underlying causes of inequality and systemic racism. I have joined numerous marches and demonstrations in Darien, Norwalk, and throughout the state and I heard over and over about the need for real change. Today we take the first step of turning those calls into tangible action."