Inmate population in CT under 9,000 inmates for first time in more than 30 years

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) said on Monday that the incarcerated population is below 9,000 people, the lowest it has been in more than 30-years.

On April 16, 1990, the incarcerated population was 8,972 inmates. That number rose over the next 20 years, peaking at an all-time high at 19,894 inmates by 2008.

Over the last ten months, the population has decreased by about 3,300 people. On March 1, 2020, the incarcerated population was 12,409 inmates. As of Monday, the current incarcerated population stands at 8,957 inmates.

“To have over 3,400 fewer individuals under our supervision in a little more than one year’s time is incredible, and speaks to the remarkable work of the staff of this agency,” said DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros. “Although the population numbers have dropped significantly, this was accomplished in a methodical and responsible manner. We remain committed to the release of eligible indiviudals back into the community, and working collaboratively with stakeholders to improve the chances for successful reentry. The hope is that the number of incarcerated individuals continues to decline, without an adverse effect on the public’s safety.

Due to the inmate population being so low, the DOC announced it will be closing the Northern Correctional Institute by July 1. The DOC added two other yet-to-be-determined facilities are set to be closed by July 1, 2022.

The CT DOC cited the decrease in population due to the efforts of its Community Release Unit (CRU) and with the Parole and Community Services Division who work with the Board of Pardons and Paroles (BOPP).

