Demonstrators rally in Hartford demanding more state funding for education, equity for housing, and healthcare

Members of Recovery for All demonstrated at the capitol Monday asking Gov. Lamont to consider a new permanent revenue stream.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Recovery For All Coalition rallied at the State Capital on Tax day because they want the state to consider a new permanent revenue stream --such as taxing the wealthy- to address equity issues in Connecticut.

The group consists of nearly 50 different labor unions, faith groups, community organizations, and nonprofits. members said they’re all fighting to see an equitable state budget with more funding targeting children’s education and lower-income communities.

“I think that's a sign just how many people are still hurting, not only from the covid pandemic and lockdown but from decades of racial and income inequality in our state,” Pastor and Recovery for All faith leader, Josh Pawelek said.

Darnell ford works for a children’s psychiatric center in Middletown. He wants to see state funding cover more mental health services for children.

“A lot of times they leave our facilities, and they don't have everything that they need. Parents can't afford the insurance to cover the gaps in services that are needed,” Ford said.

Marilyn Della-Rocco is a teacher at Bridgeport Magnet School and said she’s demanding equity for all students -regardless of their zip code.

“If you’re in Bridgeport your cost share per pupil is a lot lower than if you were in a more affluent district like Darian or Kent or Sharon so we want all students to have that same equity,” Rocco said.

“We got to look at New York which just went forward with a millionaire's tax, we got to look at New Jersey that went with a millionaire's tax two years ago. We are not taxing wealthy people as much as New York and New Jersey do, why is that?” Pawelek said.

Governor Ned Lamont said the state is focused on improving education by allocating $1.1. billion for it in his pro-mom-posed budget.

“It’s the biggest increase ever for education. I would use this opportunity to do what we can do with this money in a real transformative way, this is a big chance to make education right,” Lamont said in his press conference Monday.

Some Democrats have proposed a millionaire's tax that would raise taxes on residents making $500,000 a year and couples making more than $1 million, but Governor Lamont has said he is not looking to raise the state’s income tax.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.