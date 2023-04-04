Dick’s Sporting Goods sees early morning rush of UConn fans for championship apparel

The stores are selling locker room hats and shirts, hoodies and accessories.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANCHESTER, Conn. — UConn fans wasted no time buying NCAA championship apparel Tuesday morning following the men’s basketball team win Monday.

Several Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Connecticut opened early to welcome fans. The stores are selling locker room hats and shirts, hoodies and accessories.

“It’s a lot of planning in advance. You don’t know what’s going to happen until the final buzzer. These shirts are printed under lock and key in advance. Once they win, we can take them out, open them up,” said Dan LaBreck with Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Some people arrived at the Manchester location right as the doors opened at 7 a.m.

“I’m here because one of my charming grandsons needs a t-shirt to wear to school,” said Carolyn Moore from Manchester. “Everybody is thrilled, thrilled. Laryngitis from screaming so much.”

“I was just on my way to work and figured I need new attire for the day. Gonna go right in, put it on, share it with my students in the classroom, picking up one for my son as well so he can have it at school,” said Tom Semanie from Enfield.

UConn fans said they were excited to see local stores displaying Huskies championship merchandise.

“I followed Danny Hurley when he was a player, and as a coach, I think he’s done a tremendous job. It’s just fun. It’s a great experience. It’s good to see everybody get hyped for something good,” said Semanie.

“I spent $278, now I’m going to be over $300,” said Buddy Buder from Windsor who bought apparel for family members.

Even as the costs racked up, fans said the chance to celebrate a UConn win is priceless.

“It’s exciting to see them with their pride. The energy and the buzz is pretty palpable and it’s great,” said LaBreck.

Championship apparel can also be bought here.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.