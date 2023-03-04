Mayhem breaks out at UConn campus after NCAA championship win

Videos from around campus showed rowdy fans breaking windows, pulling down light poles and stealing signs.

STORRS, Conn. — Thousands of UConn fans celebrating the Huskies’ historic NCAA championship win in Houston on Monday night flooded the Storrs campus and sparked mayhem.

Videos from around campus showed rowdy fans breaking windows, pulling down light poles and stealing signs – all in the name of celebrating UConn’s win 76-59 win over San Diego State University.

FOX61 News reporter DeAndria Turner, who was on campus covering the celebrations, shared videos of fans climbing light poles and stealing signs.

Members of campus security could be seen in the background attempting to calm down the crowds.

One video showed fans using a broken light pole to break the glass doors into a building.

All hell has broken loose in Storrs @BarstoolStorrs pic.twitter.com/FqEHGWBSz5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 4, 2023

Ahead of Monday night’s game, the university sent out a message reminding students and fans that celebrations should remain safe and respectful.

This is the Huskies' 5th national championship in the program's history and also the team's fifth in the last 24 years, making it the most of any men's college basketball program in the country. They are now 5-0 in national championship history.

They also kept their streak of beating every single opponent faced in the NCAA Tournament by more than double-digits.

This is also a first for Head Coach Dan Hurley, as the team hadn't made it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament during his tenure.

UConn fans will be able to celebrate at the Storrs campus on Tuesday afternoon after the team returns from Houston.

