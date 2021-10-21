Drug dealer gets life in prison for 2005 baseball bat killings at Bridgeport apartment

Relatives of the victims testified about the pain and trauma they continue to suffer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut drug dealer whose federal death sentence was overturned has been resentenced to life in prison in the 2005 killings of three people.

Azibo Aquart, now 40 years old, apologized to the victims’ families during a federal court hearing Thursday in New Haven.

Aquart was one of four men convicted in the baseball bat killings of Tina Johnson, James Reid and Basil Williams in Johnson's Bridgeport apartment.

Prosecutors said Johnson had been selling crack cocaine in Aquart’s drug turf without his permission.

