West Hartford man charged with DUI, striking a state police cruiser

The cruiser was driving on I-91 when it was struck on the driver's side by another car.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford man is facing charges after state police said he struck a cruiser while driving under the influence.

Officials said a state police trooper and his K-9 were was driving north on Interstate 91 near Exit 32 in Hartford around 2 a.m. Friday morning. The marked cruiser had its lights activated while in a construction pattern when it was struck in the driver's side by 57-year-old Richard Harris.

Police said the crash was Harris's fault as he was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time.

Harris was charged with operating under the influence in a construction zone, failure to maintain a proper lane in a construction zone, and failure to obey an officer's signal in a construction zone.

The trooper nor his K-9 were injured in the crash.

