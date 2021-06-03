Students, drivers escape injury when car collides with Bethel school bus

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon.

BETHEL, Conn. — Fire officials in Bethel say no one was injured when a car and a school bus carrying students collided Wednesday afternoon.

The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company says they were dispatched just before 3pm to the intersection of Payne Road and Route 6 for the crash. There were four students on board the bus, but first responders quickly determined there were no injuries to them or to the driver of either vehicle.

The fire department says the 4 students on the bus were transferred to a different bus to continue their journey home. Firefighters assisted police with traffic control while the car was towed away.