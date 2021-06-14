2021 Durham Fair to be held in September

The Durham Agricultural Association announced that the 2021 fair will be hosted this year from September 23-26.

DURHAM, Conn. — Fair-goers rejoice! The Durham Fair announced today it will be held this September.

The 2020 Durham Fair was canceled due to the pandemic, like most fairs in the state and region. But for this year, the Durham Agricultural Association announced that the fair will be hosted this year from September 23-26.

Despite hosting the fair, the association decided to cancel the main stage performances this year, however, all other attractions and entertainment will be available including local bands. New features will also be introduced like the International Food Court and animal bingo.

"The 2021 Durham Fair is a big step towards getting back to normal for our community, and refocusing on our exhibits, animals, motorized events and midway rides will bring us back to our roots and the 'good, clean, wholesome fun' promised to our attendees each year," said fair organizers.

This will be the Durham Fair's 101st fair.

The Durham Fair joins an ever-growing list of local fairs and festivals that have decided to go for it this year as vaccination rates continue to climb, and the infection rate declines. Some of those fairs and festivals include the Berlin Fair, The Big E, and the Four Town Fair.

