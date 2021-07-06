Person killed in crash on I-84 in East Hartford

The crash involved a car and a truck. The person has not been identified at this time.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — State police said one person is dead following a crash early this morning on Interstate 84 in East Hartford.

The crash closed lanes on the highway leading eastbound in the area of exit 59 leading to traffic delays in the area. The lanes have since reopened.

A truck and a car were involved in the crash.

The person killed has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.