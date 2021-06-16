East Hartford Public Schools, Sodexo announce $15 minimum wage for food service employees

The partners said this wage increase acknowledges how essential food service workers are in creating strong, healthy communities.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford Public Schools and its food service provider Sodexo announced Tuesday a $15 minimum wage for their food service employees.

The wage increase comes two years before Connecticut’s scheduled state minimum wage increase. It takes effect on June 1, 2023.

They said this increase is a continuation of East Hartford Public Schools’ commitment to creating a supportive employment environment to both attract and retain well-qualified workers.

The two groups also said this increase will benefit food service employees, their families and by extension the EHPS community. They believe it will contribute to a cafeteria environment dedicated to nurturing students and staff.

“EHPS and Sodexo hope to improve recruitment efforts by incentivizing foodservice workers in other areas of the industry to consider a career in school food service, as well as retaining valued employees who have built relationships with our staff and students and have become an invaluable part of our school communities," Chief Operations Officer at East Hartford Public Schools Benjamin Whittaker said in a statement. "We appreciate the flexibility and endurance our foodservice staff has shown throughout the pandemic, and we realize how ‘essential’ this portion of our workforce really is to our District."

The partners said they are proud of this approach to create meaningful, sustainable job opportunities and that this wage increase acknowledges how essential food service workers are in creating strong, healthy communities.

