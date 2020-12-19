Easton Police officer saves a man and his dog from freezing waters

The officer suffered minor distress

EASTON, Conn. — On Friday, 32-year-old officer Anthony Telesco from the Easton Police Department was patrolling the area near Helen Keller Middle School on Rt. 59 when he was flagged down by a man who told him that his dog fell through the ice at “Keller Pond.”

The officer immediately called the Easton Fire Department to perform an ice rescue.

When rescuers arrived, the dog’s owner tried to help by climbing onto the ice to attempt to reach the animal, but he fell through the ice on top of his dog.

Officer Telesco then entered the cold water and was able to rescue both the man and canine.

When the man and dog were saved, the officer who was in the freezing waters suffered minor distress. Easton E.M.S. transported him to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. He was later released in good condition.

The male victim was treated and released on the scene. The dog was released to his owner and is doing fine.

Officer Telesca has been serving the Easton community for over two years.