x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

End Hunger Connecticut expands SNAP match program to ensure families can have access to fresh food

SNAP households can use their benefits at every grocery store, but getting more people out to local farmers' markets is important for communities across the state.

More Videos

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — End Hunger Connecticut, a statewide anti-hunger organization dedicated to eliminating hunger and food insecurity across Connecticut, is expanding its CT Fresh SNAP match program this farmers’ market season.

In an effort to expand access to affordable, healthy foods across the state, qualifying families can get money back if they shop for fruits and vegetables at certain local farmers' markets, like in Middletown.

“Right now we have about 30 markets in our program but we’re looking for more statewide to have them in every corner in the state,” said Molly Stadnicki, community resource coordinator for End Hunger CT.

RELATED: Districts prep summer lunch programs as pandemic waivers expire

The program, CT Fresh Match SNAP Doubling, is also expanding and soon will provide reimbursements for meats, dairy and other products at local farmers' markets. Stadnicki said the expansion efforts are already underway and will be piloted soon.

“It’s really going to increase access even further for choice SNAP customers,” said Stadnicki.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

The farmers' market organizer in Middletown, Christine Cicoria, said the match program shows the importance of providing low-income families with healthy foods grown in the community and the importance of supporting local farmers.

“Without the doubling program and without SNAP, the market wouldn’t be what it is. It helps the community in such a large way,” said Cicoria.

SNAP households can use their benefits at every grocery store, but getting more people out to local farmers' markets is important for communities across the state.

For more information on End Hunger Connecticut, and to see if your family qualifies, head here.

RELATED: Biden says recession is 'not inevitable'

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

Paid Advertisement