End Hunger Connecticut expands SNAP match program to ensure families can have access to fresh food

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — End Hunger Connecticut, a statewide anti-hunger organization dedicated to eliminating hunger and food insecurity across Connecticut, is expanding its CT Fresh SNAP match program this farmers’ market season.

In an effort to expand access to affordable, healthy foods across the state, qualifying families can get money back if they shop for fruits and vegetables at certain local farmers' markets, like in Middletown.

“Right now we have about 30 markets in our program but we’re looking for more statewide to have them in every corner in the state,” said Molly Stadnicki, community resource coordinator for End Hunger CT.

The program, CT Fresh Match SNAP Doubling, is also expanding and soon will provide reimbursements for meats, dairy and other products at local farmers' markets. Stadnicki said the expansion efforts are already underway and will be piloted soon.

“It’s really going to increase access even further for choice SNAP customers,” said Stadnicki.

The farmers' market organizer in Middletown, Christine Cicoria, said the match program shows the importance of providing low-income families with healthy foods grown in the community and the importance of supporting local farmers.

“Without the doubling program and without SNAP, the market wouldn’t be what it is. It helps the community in such a large way,” said Cicoria.

SNAP households can use their benefits at every grocery store, but getting more people out to local farmers' markets is important for communities across the state.

For more information on End Hunger Connecticut, and to see if your family qualifies, head here.

