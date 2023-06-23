Enfield crews warn of dangerous water conditions in Connecticut River as they search for body

Enfield Fire officials are urging people to stay out of rivers and streams until water levels normalize.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Enfield fire officials called off their search for a body in the river around noon Friday after reports of someone jumping into the Connecticut River late Thursday night. Now, they’re issuing an urgent warning: stay out of the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River can fluctuate from 2 feet to 35 feet in Enfield. After the recent rain, it’s higher and moving faster than usual. Enfield Fire officials are urging people to stay out of rivers and streams until water levels normalize.

But late Thursday night two people on the Suffield side of the river reported seeing someone jump off the Route 190 bridge. A distress call authorities take extremely seriously.

“We have high-tech equipment so if there’s something in the water, we can usually find it,” David Deskis, Thompsonville Fire Chief. “We’re just covering every little spot here on the river and hopefully it’s not a true statement and we’re just out here looking for nothing.”

Multiple departments searched for several hours overnight with infrared devices. They resumed the search at dawn, launching three boats from two launches, flying drones off the bridge, scouring 500 yards.

There aren’t a lot of homes along Connecticut’s namesake river. Experienced kayaker Jeff Travis just closed on one.

“It’s always changing. There’s always something new. The wildlife. It’s quiet. It’s relaxing. It’s peaceful,” Travis said.

Two days into summer boaters may be eager to set sail along The Connecticut. Choppy weather has created a choppier river.

“Even the most experienced boater, especially for paddling. You can get worn out very, very quickly and get tired. And the current can take you down the river very, very quickly and fast,” he said.

Days after heavy rain, a current once carried Travis’ kayak away.

“It’s a struggle to try and get back up the river. I’ve even had to wait along the bank.”

If you are venturing out on the water, experienced boaters urge you to take a boater safety course and wear a life jacket. Travis says it’s also good to carry a whistle and carry a flashlight in case you get stuck in the dark.

