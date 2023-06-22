Leaderboard results at the 2023 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Round One of the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is complete with players gearing up for round two on Friday.
There were a lot of amazing moments and surprises already and that reflected on Thursday's leaderboard.
Leaderboard:
1. -10 Denny McCarthy
T2. -8 Keegan Bradley
T2. -8 Adam Scott
4. -7 Scottie Scheffler
T5. -6 Shane Lowry
T5. -6 Chez Revie
T5. -6 Eric Cole
T8. -5 Kevin Streelman
T8. -5 Kelly Kraft
T8. -5 Patrick Cantlay
T8. -5 Brendon Todd
T8. -5 Cam Davis
T8. -5 Zac Blair
T8. -5 Kevin Yu
T8. -5 Sunjae Yim
Other notables: -3 Jon Rahm, -3 Viktor Hovland, -2 Xander Schauffelle, -2 Rory Mcllroy, -1 Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark -2, Rickie Fowler E
For the full leaderboard results click here.
This leaderboard will change as the tournament continues so be sure to check back after every round!
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
