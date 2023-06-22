x
Travelers Championship

Leaderboard results at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Check back here after every round to see who's making a run at the trophy.
Credit: AP
Denny McCarthy tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CROMWELL, Conn. — Round One of the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is complete with players gearing up for round two on Friday. 

There were a lot of amazing moments and surprises already and that reflected on Thursday's leaderboard. 

Leaderboard: 

1. -10 Denny McCarthy

T2. -8 Keegan Bradley 

T2. -8 Adam Scott

4. -7 Scottie Scheffler

T5. -6 Shane Lowry

T5. -6 Chez Revie

T5. -6 Eric Cole

T8. -5 Kevin Streelman

T8. -5 Kelly Kraft

T8. -5 Patrick Cantlay

T8. -5 Brendon Todd

T8. -5 Cam Davis

T8. -5 Zac Blair

T8. -5 Kevin Yu

T8. -5 Sunjae Yim

Other notables: -3 Jon Rahm, -3 Viktor Hovland, -2 Xander Schauffelle, -2 Rory Mcllroy, -1 Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark -2, Rickie Fowler E

For the full leaderboard results click here

This leaderboard will change as the tournament continues so be sure to check back after every round!

