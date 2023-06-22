Leaderboard results at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Check back here after every round to see who's making a run at the trophy.

CROMWELL, Conn. — Round One of the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands is complete with players gearing up for round two on Friday.

There were a lot of amazing moments and surprises already and that reflected on Thursday's leaderboard.

Leaderboard:

1. -10 Denny McCarthy

T2. -8 Keegan Bradley

T2. -8 Adam Scott

4. -7 Scottie Scheffler

T5. -6 Shane Lowry

T5. -6 Chez Revie

T5. -6 Eric Cole

T8. -5 Kevin Streelman

T8. -5 Kelly Kraft

T8. -5 Patrick Cantlay

T8. -5 Brendon Todd

T8. -5 Cam Davis

T8. -5 Zac Blair

T8. -5 Kevin Yu

T8. -5 Sunjae Yim

Other notables: -3 Jon Rahm, -3 Viktor Hovland, -2 Xander Schauffelle, -2 Rory Mcllroy, -1 Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark -2, Rickie Fowler E

