Connecticut Children's opens new specialty care center in Westport

The Westport location brings 20 specialties under one roof.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Connecticut Children's is expanding its specialty health care services to Westport, officially opening the new location on Thursday.

The Connecticut Children’s Westport Specialty Care Center is on 191 Post Road West, offering 30,000 square feet of space to take care of an additional 20,000 children. In the years to come, around 40,000 children are expected to be seen a year at the new Westport location.

The new specialty center includes exam and procedure rooms, an outpatient infusion center, imaging services, speech, occupational and physical therapy, EEG and echocardiogram and a casting room.

Officials at Connecticut Children's note that this grand opening provides an immediate additional location for patients to seek treatment for flu and RSV as cases rise this time around.

Across Fairfield County, there are several other Connecticut Children's specialty care centers in Danbury, Shelton and Fairfield. The Westport location brings 20 specialties under one roof.

Grand openings wouldn't be complete without a ribbon cutting. local children made a paper chain ribbon to cut, with each link signed by a child and their age. The idea was inspired by the Hartford campus's grand opening over 25 years ago.

