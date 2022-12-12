Flags directed to half-staff in honor of 10th commemoration of Sandy Hook

The shooting took the lives of 20 elementary school students and the lives of six educators and staff members trying to protect students from gunfire.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — December 14, 2022, marks the ten-year commemoration of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown that took the lives of 20 students and six staff members.

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he is directed U.S. and State flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in honor of those lives lost and families affected.

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same time.

Lamont said that the tragedy was one of the worst in the state's history and that our hearts would forever be with "20 innocent and gentle young children" whose lives were taken too soon, along with the "six courageous and devoted educators" who lost their lives protecting the students.

Lamont went on to say:

"I continue to pray for their families and friends that they are blessed with peace and love. In the days that followed this horrific tragedy, Connecticut witnessed an almost overwhelming outpouring of love and light from all over the world that sought to drive out the hate and darkness and replace it with kindness and humanity.

It was a gentle reminder of the incredible amount of goodness that exists in the world. It is with a sense of urgency that I ask every person in Connecticut to honor those who lost their lives in this tragedy by performing unsolicited acts of kindness for others, bringing comfort and compassion to those who need it, and dedicating ourselves to being sources of love, healing, hope, and joy, not just on this anniversary, but every day.

This is how we can heal, how we can grow, and how we can bring goodness into our communities.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz echoed Lamont's sentiments on always remembering the 26 killed in the shooting that day.

"To the families and friends of those who were affected by that terrible day, I wish them comfort and peace, and I will continue to keep them in my prayers. It is up to us to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love," said Bysiewicz. "May the Newtown community be surrounded by love and support today and every day, as the hearts of our Connecticut communities are with them.”

Connecticut Remembers:

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Olivia Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jesse Lewis, 6

Ana Márquez-Greene, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6

Rachel D'Avino, 29 (behavior therapist)

Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47 (principal)

Anne Marie Murphy, 52 (special education teacher)

Lauren Rousseau, 30 (teacher)

Mary Sherlach, 56 (school psychologist)

Victoria Leigh Soto, 27 (teacher)

