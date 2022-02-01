Lamont demands more action to prevent mass shootings

The governor said not enough has been done to prevent a tragedy like the one on Dec. 14, 2012.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting approaches, Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on federal and state lawmakers to take action against gun violence.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans support sensible measures on gun safety, and while we’ve implemented many commonsense reforms in Connecticut, time and again we’ve seen the influence of powerful lobbyists from the NRA blocking these actions in Congress,” Lamont said in a statement.



“I am proud that Connecticut is leading on gun violence prevention, but the fact of the matter is that guns are crossing state borders every single day, and a patchwork of gun safety laws in each individual state is not the solution," Lamont continued.

Lamont said more can be done on both federal and state levels to prevent gun violence.



During Connecticut General Assembly’s upcoming 2023 regular session, Lamont said he plans on proposing legislation similar to the bill he introduced during the 2022 session.

That proposal closes loopholes in the assault weapons ban, makes it easier for police to confiscate dangerous ghost guns, protects residents in sensitive locations, and helps stop illegal guns from driving community gun violence.

