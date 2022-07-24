Passenger dead after wrong way crash in Bridgeport

A Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a Saturn that was going north in the southbound lanes

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — One man is dead after a wrong way driver caused a crash in Bridgeport early Saturday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., a Saturn Ion traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exit 26 and 25 hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the left hand lane, according to police. The Jeep ended up on its side in the median, and the Saturn came to rest in the center lane.

Witnesses told police they saw the Saturn traveling the wrong way before hitting the Jeep head on.

The passenger in the Saturn, Danilo Mazariegos, 45, died from his injuries. The driver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries. The car was uninsured and had the wrong plates. The driver of Jeep was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for four hours.

There have been a number of wrong way crashes in the state this year. Some, like the one Saturday, have been fatal.

This case is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TPR. Rodriguez #828 at Ryan.Rodriguez@ct.gov.

