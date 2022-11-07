Deadly wrong-way crash on I-291 East in Manchester: Troopers

One person died from their injuries while another was taken to a nearby hospital, state police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Preliminary investigations are underway after a deadly wrong-way crash shut down Interstate 291 in Manchester late Sunday evening and into the Monday morning rush hour. The highway has since reopened.

Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to I-291 East near Exit 5 around 11:43 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a wrong-way driver. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck, officials said.

The pick-up truck driver died on the scene from their injuries, troopers said. State police identified the victim as Samantha Jo Smith, 31, of Windsor Locks.

The tractor-trailer driver was able to get out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries, South Windsor firefighters told FOX61.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene, as they had to clean up the 50 gallons of diesel spilled in the crash.

The roadway opened after 7 a.m. Monday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.