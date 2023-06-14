Shots fired in Greenwich road rage incident; 3 charged: Police

Police were called to a report of an active assault on the Merritt Parkway northbound near Exit 28.

GREENWICH, Conn. — An alleged road rage incident escalated and a shot was fired into a vehicle Tuesday evening and it led to three arrests.

Police were called to a report of an active assault on the Merritt Parkway northbound near Exit 28 by Marvin Harris who told dispatchers that he was being assaulted.

When they arrived, they found Harris, John Whitley, and Tavon Douglas on the shoulder of the parkway and detained them both. Police said prior to their arrival, the two men and another unknown male had been involved in a road rage incident, during which Harris, according to police, had been brake-checking a group of motorcyclists and not allowing them to pass. The incident escalated and police said Douglas displayed a gun and shot a round into Harris's vehicle.

The group then pulled over and police said they "engaged in a violent physical altercation." Whitley and and unknown motorcyclist fled the scene, heading north on Route 15. Whitley was stopped near Exit 38.

Whitley told police he shoved and hit Harris and then took off on Douglas's motorcycle.

Douglas and Harris were treated for minor injuries.

Douglas was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm, threatening, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and reckless driving. He was given a $150,000 bond.

Whitley was charged with third-degree assault, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, theft of plates, failure to insure a motor vehicle, and breach of peace. He was given a $2,500 bond.

Harris was charged with reckless driving and breach of peace. He was given a $1,000 bond.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.