Subway considering moving corporate offices but won't be going far

The company is considering a move to nearby northeastern Fairfield County.

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway sandwich shops' corporate offices could be moving to Fairfield county, according to a company spokesperson.

The corporate offices have been located in Milford for decades.

"Subway is exploring options in Northeastern Fairfield County to create a world-class work environment for our employees, that includes a modernized headquarter location, featuring an engaging and welcoming workspace and wide range of on-site amenities," a Subway spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "As a member of the community for nearly 50 years, we look forward to strengthening our long-term commitment to the area."

According to the company's website, Subway is the world's largest submarine sandwich chain with more than 44,000 locations worldwide.

Subway was founded by Fred DeLuca, fresh out of high school, along with family friend Dr. Peter Buck. The first restaurant opened in Bridgeport, called Pete’s Super Submarines. The first franchised Subway opened in Wallingford in the 1970s.

Currently, the Milford location consists of a training center, corporate offices, and a conference center.

The Hartford Courant was the first to report a possible headquarters move.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.