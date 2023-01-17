West Point hockey player released from hospital after suffering life-threatening neck injury

Much of the reason 23-year-old Eric Huss is still alive is due to Sacred Heart University Athletic Trainer Rachel Leahy's immediate life-saving medical attention.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A 23-year-old West Point hockey player has been released from St. Vincent's Medical Center after suffering a life-threatening neck injury during a game.

Eric Huss, a forward for West Point suffered the injury on January 5 when they took on Sacred Heart University. The injury was a severe neck laceration from a skate during open play.

"I remember just back checking on one of the Sacred Heart players and my linemate Noah Wilson and he stepped up to hit the player, and when he hit him his foot just came up," said Huss. "It felt like I'd been hit in the face with a punch. I didn't even register that I had been cut."

Huss said he immediately went over to the bench because his helmet came off but noticed blood dripping onto the ice. He thought because he was a hockey player that a tooth had fallen out but the blood kept on coming.

That's when Team Athletic Train and 2016 Quinnipiac University graduate Rachel Leahy, jumped in to give his injury attention and provided critical life-saving treatment.

"I immediately felt her put a hand on my face where the cut was and at that point, the bleeding immediately stopped," said Huss.

Huss said she took him to EMS as they began to help him and her hand never left his face the entire time on the way to the hospital.

"I think initially I was shocked," said Leahy. "Many athletic trainers go their entire career without seeing this. But after that, it was go time."

Dr. Mathew Carlson then performed further life-saving measures at St. Vincent Medical Center alongside his trauma team.

"The primary life-threatening injury that he had was an injury to his facial artery which we were able to clamp," said Dr. Carlson. "Everything worked just perfectly, were very happy and he did great."

Dr. Carlson also said how important it was for Leahy to perform the medical duties she was tasked with in such a quick time to help save Huss's life.

