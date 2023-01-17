2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

Bonds is also wanted on 21 outstanding arrest warrants that span across Connecticut and two Massachusetts towns.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges.

West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers had found a vehicle in connection to numerous area crimes in the Macy's parking lot.

Bonds was exiting the mall with Rondell Jackson, 36, of Middletown when police first detained Jackson. Bonds was detained after a quick foot chase with police, officers said.

Police seized around $1,701.94 worth of merchandise that was alleged to be fraudulently purchased. Officers also found around $1,900 worth of what is believed to be counterfeit money, as well as "Green Dot" prepaid cards that were allegedly purchased with the counterfeit money.

Bonds and Jackson face multiple charges, including forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Bonds was also charged with interfering with an officer.

Bonds is also wanted on 21 outstanding arrest warrants that span across Connecticut and two Massachusetts towns.

The outstanding warrants are from Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville, as well as police departments in Fairfield, Windsor, Manchester, Torrington, Vernon, Wallingford, Clinton, Bloomfield, Southington, South Windsor, Granby, Willimantic, Berlin, Newington, East Hartford, and two warrants out of Glastonbury.

Bonds also has outstanding warrants in Southbridge, Mass., and Sturbridge Mass., where extradition has been authorized.

In addition, Bonds is also wanted by the New Haven Department of Correction Parole Fugitive Unit, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other similar incidents is asked to call the West Hartford police at (860) 570-8969 or email a tip to whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

