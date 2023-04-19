Driver injured after wayward tire smashes into windshield on I-95: State police

State police said the tire was from an unknown vehicle on I-95. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A driver had to be pulled out of their car after an errant tire smashed the windshield and sheared off the roof, Westport fire officials said.

According to the Westport Fire Department, crews from Saugatuck Station 4 and headquarters were called to a crash on Interstate 95 southbound between exits 17 and 16 just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When the first engine got to the scene, they found a crash involving a Toyota Camry in the left lane. The driver, from New York, was trapped and needed extrication, officials said.

Companies worked to free the driver and rushed them to the hospital with injuries. Their condition isn't known at this time.

According to state police, an errant tire from some other vehicle struck the windshield of the Toyota and "dismantled" the roof. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the car and crash into the metal beam guardrail in the right shoulder.

The crash is still under investigation by state police.

