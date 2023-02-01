Westport Police rescue baby owl from roadway

The owl rescued by Westport police is suffering from head trauma and is expected to recover in several weeks.

WESTPORT, Conn. — The Wildlife in Crisis, Inc has reported an increase in barred owls being hit by cars this past winter and the Westport Police Department rescued a barred baby owl from a roadway on Tuesday night.

Wildlife in Crisis said they currently have 15 barred owls in recuperation.

The owl rescued by Westport police is suffering from head trauma and is expected to recover in several weeks. The other barred are suffering wing and leg fractures.

"Early sunsets in winter mean owls are flying across roads during “rush hours” when there are more cars on the road. Clear cutting of open space is driving many wild animals onto roads. And it is mating season-wild animals are on the move seeking mates and establishing territories," Wildlife in Crisis said in a statement.

The increase in car strikes could be attributed to several things, including a high reproduction rate in 2022, the food supply drought causing the owls to be undernourished, and rodenticide poisoning, according to Wildlife in Crisis.

Wildlife in Crisis has provided support to over 100,000 animals since 1988 to learn more click here.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.