Fairfield PD investigating Old Post Road crash that left woman seriously injured

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Official say a Old Post Road will be closed Tuesday evening between Beach Road and Penfield Road for reconstruction of an accident that occurred last week.

Police responded to reports just after 5:30 p.m. Friday that a car struck a pedestrian in the area of 636 Old Post Road.

According to a release, 56-year-old Richard Zogheb, of Fairfield was driving westbound on Old Post Road when he struck a woman walking in the crosswalk.

The woman was later identified as 65-year-old Donna Schmidt.

Police said following the incident, Zogheb immediately pulled over and cooperated with the investigation.

Upon their arrival, first responders located Schmidt lying on her back in the roadway.

She was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with serious physical injuries. She currently remains in the ICU.

Investigation into the crash is still active and ongoing by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

