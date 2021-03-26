Family and friends mourn fallen New Haven mother

Police have charged her boyfriend in connection with her murder.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A family in mourning over the death of Alessia Mesquita.

Mesquita,28, was gunned down in broad daylight in New Haven Monday after what police are calling a domestic dispute.

Dozens of her closest family and friends arrived at the corner of Lexington and Clifton street to mourn the passing of the mother of two.

Many carried purple balloons. Not only was it her favorite color but also symbolized domestic violence.

"This right here signifies who my daughter was and who she will always be," said the victim's mother Sandy Mesquita.

Sandy described her beloved daughter as beautiful inside and out. That was a sentiment that echoed through the crowd.

"She’s going to leave a big legacy of kindness, of love, pure heart and the beautiful smile she had," said Marcelino Rosario.

Alessia was shot multiple times at the corner of Lexington and Clifton Street in New Haven Monday morning.

New Haven Police have arrested her boyfriend, Rashad Newton, 27, for murder. They say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police say Newton fled the scene with the couple's one-year-old daughter in the car but she was recovered unharmed.

"And all I thought was is this another Vanessa Morales story," said Mesquita.

Sandy told FOX61 Tuesday that her daughter feared Newton and that they had planned to get her away from him. She says she feels guilty for not doing enough to get her daughter away from her abuser and hopes her daughters’ story can help others.

"Don’t give up because we never gave up and my daughter still wound-up dead," said Sandy.

Sandy will be taking care of her daughters’ children. Alessia will be laid to rest on Monday.

"Kiss your children and kiss your family often. Tell them you love them even when you’re mad at them because you never know if it’s going to be the last time you may see them," said Sandy.

