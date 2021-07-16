Farmer’s Cow Calfe and Creamery in Mansfield to celebrate National Ice Cream Day!

Ice cream, music and raffles, oh my!

MANSFIELD, Conn — There’s nothing better than celebrating National Ice Cream day with an assortment of delicious cold treats!

Local farm to table restaurant, the Farmer’s Cow Calfe and Creamery of Mansfield, is hosting their annual ice cream social this Sunday, July 18 from 1-4.

The restaurant says it's sure to satisfy all ice cream cravings.

The family-friendly event will have live music, free food, games, and afternoon giveaways!

Farmer’s Cow Calfe and Creamery restaurant is a great summer hotspot to enjoy their gourmet sandwiches, fresh eggs, and ice cream desserts.

For more information, click here.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.