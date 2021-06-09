Thousands participate in Faxon Law New Haven Road Race

This year marks the 30th year a national championship event has been held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Race day returned to the Elm City as 3,000 runners took over the streets for the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Monday morning.

This year's event marked the 44th anniversary and was held in person after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to go virtual last year.

“It’s just so awesome to be around other runners again and the virtual races are okay, but having the energy of the other runners really makes a difference," said Dianna Hyland of North Windham.

All skill levels were welcome with people able to participate in different races. The races consisted of a half marathon, relay, 5K, Town Fair Tire Kids Fun Run, and the signature 20K.

The Road Race once again hosted the USATF 20K Championships, which boasts a number of the country's top runners, including three past champions and two Olympians competing for a prize purse of nearly $40,000.

This year marks the 30th year a national championship event has been held in New Haven, making the race the longest consecutive USATF Championship race ever.

“My partner is from the (United) States, and my wife and I like to go here for the holidays and visit family so that’s why we’re here and I thought while I’m here might as well do a nice race," said Joris Spigt, who is visiting from Germany and ran in the 20K race.

The Road Race also welcomed back spectators, who cheered on their loved ones from the sidewalks.

"My auntie couldn’t run today because she got surgery on her foot so my mom is running for her," said Theo Coleman, Jr., who cheered on his mom by the finish line with a homemade sign.

