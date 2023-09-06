Farmers can receive aid from Feds following July floods

The declaration means that farmers in all eight of Connecticut’s counties can apply for federal disaster assistance.

HARTFORD, Conn — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack approved Gov. Ned Lamont's request for farmers in the state to receive a federal agriculture disaster declaration following to the heavy rainfall in July that caused significant flood damage to farms and crops statewide.

Farmers in all eight of Connecticut’s counties will be able to apply for federal disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency, such as emergency loans, to cover production losses they experienced as a result of the severe weather event, provided that certain eligibility requirements are met.

This is the second such approval for Connecticut this year. In July, the secretary approved an agriculture disaster declaration for the state after sub-freezing weather in the early morning hours of May 18, which also caused significant crop losses.

“The approval of this federal agriculture disaster declaration means that farmers will have access to support so they can continue their incredibly valuable operations. I am very appreciative to Secretary Vilsack and the Biden administration for listening to our concerns and approving our request. I urge any Connecticut farmer who has been impacted by this summer’s flooding to reach out to the Farm Service Agency as soon as possible.”

“This season has been one of the most challenging in recent memory and I appreciate the USDA for approving Governor Lamont’s request,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said.

Officials said farmers who have experienced losses may be eligible for additional USDA programs.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture also offers any farmers the opportunity for one-on-one consultative services to help them find the right program for their farm. Interested farmers should contact the Connecticut Department of Agriculture at 860-713-2500 or agr.disaster@ct.gov. Additional resources are available online at portal.ct.gov/disaster to assist producers as they navigate the recovery process.”

Farmers will have eight months from the date of this disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Farmers interested in applying for assistance must contact their local Farm Service Agency office.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

